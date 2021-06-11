HAVERHILL — The Haverhill Police Department is hosting a public meeting on Monday, June 21 to update the community on the current status of its Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies' (CALEA) national accreditation process. From 1 to 3 p.m., the public is invited to call in to offer feedback on or discuss issues surrounding police policies and procedures such as use of force, hiring and recruitment, evidence and juvenile operations. Calls will be accepted at 978-722-1511. Starting at 4 p.m., an in-person session will be held at the 40 Bailey Boulevard station where the public can meet with representatives from the CALEA, the best practices group set to certify the Police Department.
Patriotic house/yard decorating contest announced
LAWRENCE — The Friends of Lawrence Heritage State Park are sponsoring their second July 4 Patriotic House/Yard Decorating Contest.
This year's contest is expanding from Lawrence to also include Methuen, Andover, North Andover and Haverhill. Residents of these communities are asked to decorate the front of their house and/or yard with lots of red, white and blue by Friday, July 2. Judging takes place on Saturday, July 3. One winner from each of the five communities will be chosen and announced on Sunday, July 4. Prizes will be awarded. Participating residents are asked to take photos of their house/yard decorations and email them along with their address by Friday, July 2, to friendsoflhsp@hotmail.com. For more information, call 978-794-1655.
Animal adoption event is Sunday
HAVERHILL — The Trustees of Tattersall Farm, 542 North Broadway, will host a guinea pig petting zoo and an animal rescue event at the farm on Sunday, June 13, from noon to 3 p.m. Guinea pigs, bunnies, mules, sheep and dogs are featured in this adoption event.
Kimball Library events planned
ATKINSON — Lindsay's Puppet Pals perform at the Kimball Library on Wednesday, June 30, at 6 p.m. This family-friendly show is filled with silliness, active audience engagement, and memorable characters. Ideal for ages 3 to 8, but all ages and non-residents guests are welcome. Registration is required via the online event calendar, in person, or by phone. Please be prepared for the library courtyard by having a blanket to sit on. Bring camp chairs or use the library's built-in hill seats. This program is sponsored by The Friends of Kimball Library.
Meet and greet Library Director Karen Brown on July 1 from 4 to 6 p.m. Light refreshments will be served in the courtyard. Please register so the library can plan for snacks. A concert in the courtyard is at 6 p.m. and features crossover country music performers Jilly Martin and Ryan Brooks Kelly. Please register for this event. The summer concert series is sponsored by the Friends of the Kimball Library.
To register or for more information, visit https://kimballlibrary.com or call 603-362-5234.