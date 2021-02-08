WINDHAM — A Derry man died at Parkland Medical Center shortly after losing control of his car and crashing on the highway in Windham, according to a statement from state police.
Investigators said Robert Day, 69, likely suffered from a medical condition, but all aspects of the incident remain under investigation.
According to the statement, state police were helped by Windham fire and medical personnel at 8 a.m. Monday at a crash on Interstate 93 south.
Day, driving a 2018 Nissan NV2500 van, lost control and drove into the center median, where he hit a guardrail, state police said.
The statement explains, “The Nissan continued south for a short distance before coming to rest in the snow bank in the center median.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Timothy Repucci at Timothy.Repucci@dos.nh.gov or 603-223-8836.