DERRY — A Derry man is facing criminal charges after evading police and later using a box cutter to severely injure himself outside of Parkland Medical Center.
In a statement Friday, the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office explained that a deputy first attempted to stop a black Mercedes sedan on Birch Street for erratic driving.
The driver, later identified by police as 27-year-old Mario Evans, refused to stop and sped off on the wrong side of the road.
The deputy reported that Evans' car jumped a curb and crashed into an unoccupied car in the hospital parking lot.
When he eventually exited, Evans “began inflicting injuries to his neck and wrists” with a box cutter, police said.
Additional county deputies and officers from the Derry Police Department responded to the scene to take Evans into custody.
Officials say he was first treated at Parkland before being flown by medical helicopter to Portsmouth Regional Hospital.
Evans has since been released, according to police, and was issued a summons to appear in 10th District Court in Derry on Dec. 20.
He is charged with disobeying an officer, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and driving under the influence.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office at 603-679-2227.