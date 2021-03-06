PELHAM – A Somerville, Massachusetts, woman was arrested in Pelham early Saturday after drunkenly downing a telephone pole with her car, police said.
Records show that Jeanette Chavarin, 36, is charged with driving under the influence and criminal mischief. Police said they determined at the scene that Chavarin was impaired by alcohol.
In a statement, Pelham police said they were dispatched to the intersection of Atwood Road and Fletcher Drive for a single-car crash at 1:38 a.m.
Responding officers reported a silver Honda Accord with significant front end damage and a woman still behind the wheel.
Police said they escorted her away from the car as the telephone pole she hit snapped in half at the base, and leaned over the car with live wires still attached.
Firefighters who evaluated Chavarin at the scene said she was uninjured.
She is scheduled to be arraigned in Salem District Court on March 22.