SALEM, N.H. — A 25-year-old Atkinson woman is facing more than a dozen charges after drunkenly crashing her car with her daughter inside and later coughing in the faces of two police officers, according to Deputy Police Chief Joel Dolan.
Dolan said officers responded Sunday night to a rollover crash at the intersection of Providence Hill Road and Shannon Road, where the driver, Kaitlyn Reardon, was safely on the side of the road with her 6-year-old daughter.
Responding officers who spoke with Reardon said she “exhibited signs of impairment” and was taken into custody for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Her daughter was taken to Parkland Medical Center to be evaluated for non-life threatening injuries, Dolan said. She was later released to a family member.
Police said Reardon continued to cause problems once she was put into the back of a police cruiser, including taking off handcuffs while in transit.
“She had very small hands. Some people can do it,” Dolan said. “It was no feat of strength. It was just the style of handcuffs on her.”
At the police station, Reardon coughed in the face of the officer who arrested her, as well as the shift commander, according to Dolan.
During the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, police have regularly offered face masks, but they said Reardon refused one prior to coughing on the officers.
Dolan said she was not showing any symptoms of coronavirus, “but her actions were to harass and threaten the officers.”
Later in the night, during the process of being set free on bail, police said Reardon threw a pen at an officer in the booking room.
She was transported to Rockingham County Jail where she was held overnight, police said. She is scheduled to be arraigned May 18.
Police said Reardon will answer to the following charges: Aggravated DWI, simple assault, DUI, second offense DUI, open container, endangering the welfare of a child, child restraints, three counts of obstructing government administration, two counts of resisting arrest, and two counts of criminal threatening.
The child restraint charge is because her 6-year-old “was in a seat that was not properly secured,” according to Dolan.