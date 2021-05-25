SALEM, N.H. — State Police say a New York woman was drunk when she drove the wrong way and hit a box truck head-on early Tuesday in Salem.
Troopers were called to the Exit 1 off-ramp on Interstate 93 north just before 3 a.m., according to a press release.
Investigators determined that a 2009 Subaru Forester driven by Anne Bell, 26, of Albany, New York, was traveling the wrong direction when it hit a 2016 Isuzu box truck.
State police have not identified the driver of the box truck, but said that person was uninjured.
Bell was taken to Parkland Medical Center to be treated for minor injuries, the press release said. She was eventually charged with driving while intoxicated and reckless conduct.
She was freed on personal recognizance bail and told to appear in Salem District Court on July 8.
New Hampshire state police remained at the scene with Salem police and firefighters for about an hour and a half for investigation and cleanup.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Trooper Henry Gula at henry.f.gula@dos.nh.gov or 603-227-2175.