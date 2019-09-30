HAVERHILL — Police say a female student is the person who sent Snapchat threats against Whittier Regional High School to two other students, according to a statement from Superintendent Maureen Lynch.
The name of the student who allegedly sent the messages has not been released by police.
The school administration was notified of the sender's identity at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Lynch said. Any action against the female student will be handled by administrators and be based on the school's code of conduct, Lynch said.
Police had an increased presence at Whittier Monday morning. Though there is no current threat to students or faculty, Lynch said the increased police presence will continue Monday afternoon.
The statement from Lynch said that at 9 a.m. Saturday, a Whittier student reported receiving a message via Snapchat threatening to "shoot up" the student's school. The student reported the message to Haverhill Police, the statement said. Whittier was not mentioned by name.
According to the statement, police were made aware of a second Snapchat message threatening a violent act against the school that was sent at 5:30 a.m. Monday. The second message was sent to a different student, according to the statement.
"Thankfully, this situation was resolved swiftly by our local police department," Lynch said in the statement. "There is no threat to our school community. I'd like to thank the Haverhill Police Department for their assistance, as well as students, staff, faculty, parents and guardians for their patience and cooperation over the last few days."
A complete report will appear in Tuesday's print edition of The Eagle-Tribune and online at eagletribune.com.