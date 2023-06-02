LONDONDERRY — A Massachusetts man suffering from dementia who's been missing since Thursday has been found, Londonderry Police said.
Michael Fairbrother, 66, was located in Hudson, N.H., and transported to a local hospital for evaluation, Londonderry Police announced in a Facebook post.
New Hampshire State Police issued a statement on Friday, reporting that the man, was reported missing to Tyngsborough Police Department on Thursday and later seen at the Nashua Costco around 3:30 p.m.
Around 1:30 a.m. on June 2, his 2017 Black Ford Escape was located at 143 Mammoth Road in Londonderry. Police reported on Facebook that the car was found abandoned at the residential area.
Londonderry Police asked residents in a Facebook post to avoid the area of Mammoth Road and Valley Street, if possible, while they conducted a search and to check doorbell cameras.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.