HAMPSTEAD — A 40-year-old Hampstead man was killed in his driveway late Thursday afternoon when he was hit by a car, according to police.
Louis "Louie" Demarco of 225 Depot Road was unconscious and not responsive when police were called about 4:05 p.m., Hampstead police said.
Life-saving measures were attempted, police said, but Demarco was pronounced dead outside his home.
The driver of the car that killed Demarco remained at the scene and cooperated with police, they said.
Neither drugs nor alcohol appear to have contributed to the incident, police said.
Police would release no other details Thursday night.
It was unclear whether the driver would be charged.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Hampstead police at 603-329-5700.
