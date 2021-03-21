Police hope for information to help find missing woman

DERRY — A year has passed since the disappearance of Amanda Grazewski and police are still hoping for information and tips to help find her.
According to a recent police statement, March 17 marked one year since Grazewski went missing.
"Derry police detectives have logged hundreds of investigative hours including interviews, area searches, internet and social media examinations and following up on numerous 'tips,'" the statement read. "As of this date there have been no sustained tips or information as to Amanda’s whereabouts or circumstance under which she disappeared. Derry police continue to investigate all possible leads and interview known associates of Amanda and the friends last believed to have seen her."
Grazewski was last seen March 17, 2020 where she was staying with a friend on Birch Street in Derry.
She reportedly left that residence in the early morning hours without her purse, cell phone or other belongings and has not been seen or heard from since and is described as white, 5'5", 135 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She does not own or have access to a vehicle, police say.
Anyone with information regarding Amanda Grazewski or her present whereabouts is asked to contact Derry Police at 603-432-6111.