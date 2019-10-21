METHUEN — Police Chief Joseph Solomon has identified the people involved in a head-on crash on Lowell Street Friday night and ruled out the involvement of drugs, alcohol or speed.
Tristan Morales Cintron, 21, of Lowell remains in critical condition at a Boston Hospital, where he is being treated for a serious head injury, Solomon said Monday.
Cintron was the only passenger in an Acura TL driven by Edwin Gamalier Rodriguez Jr., 20, also of Lowell, according to Solomon.
Preliminary investigations were wrong about who was behind the wheel, Solomon said.
Rodriguez was transported to Lawrence General Hospital after the crash but was released over the weekend, according to police.
Solomon identified the driver of the other car, a 2006 GMC Envoy, as Jeremy Santos, 32, of Lowell. His only passenger was his 10-year-old daughter, Solomon said.
He said the father and daughter received minor injuries, but were not taken to a hospital.
Santos and his daughter were driving toward Lowell at the same time Cintron and Rodriguez were headed toward Methuen, according to Solomon.
“We don’t believe based on the information available that alcohol or speed were factors,” Solomon said Monday. “We also do not believe there were drugs.”
A state police reconstruction team continues to work on the case, Solomon said.
Police said a third car, a 2019 Honda CR-V, was slightly damaged as a result of the crash.