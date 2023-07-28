ANDOVER — Officials have identified the person struck and killed by an Amtrak train near Essex Street late Thursday afternoon as Zhongli Zhang, 85, of Railroad Street, Andover.
The victim was hit near the intersection of Railroad and Essex streets, according to Glen Johnson, a spokesperson for the District Attorney’s office.
Zhang was pronounced dead at the scene.
Johnson said police were notified of the incident at about 4:30 p.m. and began investigating.
“Upon further investigation, they learned the person – traveling on foot — had apparently waited for a southbound train to pass before being struck by a northbound Amtrak Downeaster train that was passing through Andover immediately after the southbound train cleared the intersection,” Johnson said.
He added the crossing lights and gates appeared to be working for both trains and were still in the downward position when the person was hit.
The accident involved an Amtrak train, according to MBTA Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan.
Amtrak spokesperson Kelly Just said there were no injuries to the train’s passengers or crew.
“Amtrak train 685 was traveling from Boston to Brunswick at approximately 4:18 p.m. when an individual who was trespassing on the track came into contact with the train in Andover,” Just said in an email late Thursday. “Amtrak is working with local law enforcement to investigate the incident.”
The investigation is being conducted by state police assigned to the District Attorney’s Office and MBTA Transit Police with assistance from the Andover Police Department, said Lt. Eddie Guy of the Andover Police Department.
Police cordoned off the Essex and Pearson streets railroad crossing near Ann’s Cleaners as they began their investigation Thursday evening. A few barricades were set up on surrounding streets.
