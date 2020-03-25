SALEM, N.H. -- Police say the woman killed in a Main Street crash Monday afternoon was Adityarini Lewis, 33, of Salem, New Hampshire.
Deputy police Chief Joel Dolan said she was in the passenger seat of a Kia driven by her husband when they were rear-ended and forced into a stone wall near Kelley Library.
The driver of the other car, Elaine Regan, 57, of Goffstown, is charged with reckless operation, reckless conduct with a deadly weapon — her car — and aggravated DWI with serious injury.
Dolan said a toxicology report is pending. That will give police a clearer idea of what substances were in Regan's system at the time of the crash, he said.
Records show that police received multiple 911 calls reporting the crash at 1:15 p.m. Monday.
Lewis was quickly taken to an area hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries, police said.
Police announced Tuesday that she died after being transported to Tufts Medical Center in Boston.