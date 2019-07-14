LAWRENCE — A Lawrence man is facing charges in connection with a car crash that killed an 8-year-old girl Saturday night, according to a statement from Essex County District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett.
Selvin Manuel Lima, 23, was arrested early Sunday morning and is being charged with manslaughter, motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation, four counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, a subsequent offense of operating after a license suspension, failing to stop for a police officer, a marked lanes violation, and speeding, the statement said.
According to the statement, at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Lima fled after a Lawrence police officer pulled over his white 2009 Infiniti G37 for speeding and erratic operation.
The Lawrence police officer did not chase after Lima, the statement said.
Officials said Lima drove away and lost control of his car at the intersection of Winthrop and Andover Street. He crossed over to the southbound side and hit a black 2016 Honda Civic head-on, officials said.
According to the statement, there were five people in the Honda. An 8-year-old girl was taken to Lawrence General Hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to officials.
The other four people — identified by officials as a 27-year-old Lawrence man, a 29-year-old Peabody woman, and two young girls also from Peabody — were taken to various Boston area hospital with serious injuries.
Diane George, who has lived in a house near the intersection for about a year and half and witnessed the scene Saturday, said she has never seen a crash that bad in the area.
The statement said Lima was taken by helicopter to Brigham & Women's Hospital with serious injuries. He was the only person in the Infiniti during the crash.
Lima is expected to be arraigned Monday at Brigham & Women's Hospital, depending on his condition, officials said.