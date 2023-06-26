HAVERHILL — A 31-year-old Haverhill man has been identified as the victim of a drowning on Sunday.
Michael Ventura of Apple Street had been fishing from a canoe off 44 Margin St. when he fell into the Merrimack River roughly 75 feet from shore at about 4:45 p.m., according to Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker and Haverhill Police Chief Robert Pistone, citing eye-witness accounts.
The witnesses at that section of Margin Street, which runs behind Smith Motor Sales on River Street, were unable to reach Ventura and alerted authorities.
Members of the Haverhill Police Department and Fire Department, Massachusetts State Police Underwater Recovery Unit and Massachusetts Environmental Police responded. A Haverhill firefighter was able to locate Ventura about 75 feet from where he entered the river.
Ventura was pronounced dead at 6:20 p.m. Sunday.
The incident remains under investigation by the Haverhill police and the Essex County District Attorney’s Office, but foul play is not suspected at this time.
Mayor James Fiorentini said that in addition to offering his condolences, he also wanted to take this opportunity to remind everyone that no one should ever swim or be in a canoe or kayak in the Merrimack River or in any other body of water without a life jacket.
"No one should ever swim or boat alone," Fiorentini said. "We are deeply saddened by this tragedy and urge all residents to take additional precautions so that this drowning tragedy does not reoccur."
Fiorentini added that he has ordered an immediate review to determine if there are more steps or signage that will deter access to the river at that point.
