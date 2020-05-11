Police in Salem and Pelham are investigating convenience store burglaries that happened a day apart — almost to the minute — over the weekend.
Pelham police released a statement that officers were called to The Stateline Market, 24 Bridge Street, for a burglary at 3:19 a.m. Saturday.
The statement reads, “one person forcefully entered the store through the front door with a duffel bag.”
Surveillance footage shows a person wearing all black clothing, a light colored mask and gloves quickly shoving items into the duffel bag.
According to police, cartons of Newport cigarettes and single packs of Marlboro cigarettes were stolen.
The suspect was in the store for about a minute and a half, police said.
The statement reads, “Traffic was very light during this time, however, there were a few vehicles that passed the store during the burglary.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Pelham police at 603-645-2411.
A similar scene unfolded at Global Gas on Lowell Road in Salem at 3:15 a.m. Sunday, according to Salem police.
Employees arriving at work called police after discovering the store had been broken into, said Salem Deputy Police Chief Joel Dolan.
Investigators found that before dawn, someone shattered the front door with a hammer to get inside.
The suspect was inside for about four minutes and left with assorted cartons of cigarettes, lottery tickets and cash, according to Dolan.
Police are unsure if the suspect is a man or woman, but describe the person as 5’2” to 5’4” tall, dressed in white/black sneakers, a black Adidas sweatshirt, yellow gloves, a black hat and yellow face mask.
“The suspect matches the description of similar crimes in a neighboring town," Dolan said.
Anyone with information about that incident is encouraged to call Salem police Officer Kevin Swanson at 603-893-1911.