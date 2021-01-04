SALEM, N.H. –– A concerned neighbor who called 911 in the early hours of the new year ultimately led police to an armed felon, according to police records.
George Deveau, 56, of Aransas Pass, Texas, is scheduled to be arraigned Monday for resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon.
A police log explains that a neighbor reported an argument on Shadow Lake Road, and that Deveau left with a samurai sword. He was said to be headed toward Speedway gas station.
Police Capt. Jason Smith said Deveau did not have that type of sword, but was in possession of a machete, multiple knives and an entrenching tool – used to dig trenches.
“He appeared to be highly intoxicated and refused officers' commands to step away from the knives, which he had thrown on the ground,” said Smith.
He said police hit Deveau with a bean bag round before taking him into custody.
Records show that Deveau has “several” felony convictions, Smith said, however Salem police charged him in connection with a 1996 Belknap County case for criminal threatening with a knife.