HAVERHILL — Police are continuing to investigate a recent act of vandalism that damaged land and crops owned by a local fruit and vegetable store and farm on July 3.
Peter Bucci, whose wife’s family operates the farm, said camera footage from the Srybny Farms property captured a Subaru plowing through fields on the farm early Sunday afternoon, destroying crops along the way.
The farm was closed for the holiday weekend.
Bucci said that he and his wife first saw the Subaru on video in the parking lot and what appeared to be a “senior citizen” entering the vehicle.
Soon after, the Subaru drove along the farm stand and took off onto the tractor path dirt road, bulldozing into fields filled with an array of vegetables and flowers, Bucci said.
“They were moving along pretty good … It was not on smooth grounds by any means, there was dust flying and they must’ve gotten stuck twice because of the tire marks,” Bucci said.
The Subaru continued down the farm’s perimeter before exiting the property and driving away, ending its “wild ride,” Bucci said.
After inspecting the camera footage, Bucci said the tear-down seemed to have lasted no longer than three minutes while covering about 100 yards of distance.
Haverhill police were called, Bucci said, adding that he turned over the camera footage to the police for examination.
The aftermath left ripped tire marks on the fields’ grounds and approximately $3,000 worth of damage in fertilizer, seed and labor, Bucci said.
While the direct financial impact remains unclear, Bucci explained the farm most likely wouldn’t take a harsh blow to their summertime sales.
“The impact won’t be that bad … the farm just won’t be normally ready in time for what it would usually be,” Bucci said of the possibility of replanting crops to remedy the loss.
Bucci believes the driver didn’t have any “malicious intent” for their rough ride, however he is puzzled by the incident.
“We are a staple farm in Haverhill … I don’t understand why anyone would do such a thing and drive onto our property like that,” Bucci said. “It’s very disheartening.”
A day after the incident Bucci took to the Srybny Farm’s Facebook page, hoping to find answers from Haverhill residents.
“I made the Facebook post to see if anyone saw anything or to get more information,” he said.
“We’ve been met with a lot of supportive messages and people reaching out to express sympathy.”
Bucci said he hasn’t received any dependable tips from the public that distinguish who the driver of the Subaru is.
Police said they are actively investigating the incident and have not identified the car or suspect.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.