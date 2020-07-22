SALEM, N.H. — A woman jogging through a residential neighborhood Tuesday morning flagged down a police officer to report that she was just chased by a naked man who emerged from the woods.
Police records explain that Officer Daniel Nelson and his K9 Trigger — who happened to be in the area of Stanwood Road and Bridge Street — began the search for the man, and were joined by more officers who aided.
According to Lt. Jason Smith, the man was not located as of Wednesday at noon. Potential charges would be for indecent exposure, said Smith.
The jogger told police that the man came running at her carrying his blue shorts.
Nelson called dispatch at police headquarters at 9:41 a.m., records show.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Salem police at 603-898-1911.