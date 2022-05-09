SALEM, Mass. — As police start getting creative in dealing with illegal dirt bike use on the North Shore, they’re leaning on the oldest form of surveillance to help fight the issue: Citizen reports.
The City Council’s government services committee met with Salem’s Traffic and Parking Commission on Thursday night to discuss pedestrian safety and the escalating illegal use of dirt bikes around the North Shore.
“This isn’t unique to Salem by any stretch of the imagination,” said Salem police Chief Lucas Miller. “It’s an issue across the country, was certainly an issue in New York before I left the NYPD.”
During the conversation, Miller explained that communities are teaming up to track dirt bike use around the North Shore and partly relying on state police resources to do so.
Town-to-town dirt bike riding is sometimes gang-related, Miller said, but many cruising around communities, within neighborhoods or on city-owned open space aren’t gang related. They’re “of a slightly less nefarious quality,” he said. “The reckless driving is the crime.”
There are several aspects to smaller motorized vehicles that make cracking down on them difficult, according to Miller. That includes different types of vehicles that each have different laws restricting their use, and the fact that police are actually prohibited from pursuing dirt bikes if illegal dirt bike use is the only presumed offense.
Miller described the scenario as “a very rigid no-chase policy.”
“I don’t think this is a secret,” he said. “Unless the violation — the crime we’re chasing somebody for — and the escape from represents a greater danger than the chase itself, we’re not going to chase.”
The frustration for police faced with letting a dirt bike go “is momentous,” Miller said. “It goes against our nature, but it’s a necessary policy.”
“If somebody has committed a significant crime and is riding an illegal scooter, we’ll chase them,” he said. “But the act of committing traffic violations, even serious violations, doesn’t outweigh the danger that chasing someone on a bike would entail.”
Ward 1 Councilor Bob McCarthy said the policy makes things “difficult, but understandable.”
“The last thing we want to do or see is being on the Channel 5 news and having someone yelling at the camera crew, telling them, ‘Don’t police have anything better to do than chase my young son around while he isn’t really doing anything?’” McCarthy posited. “How can we help?”
The answer, Miller said, goes back to the basics of community policing: See something, say something.
“Where the council would be helpful would be to encourage your constituents to continue reporting,” Miller said. “Provide us with that extra information, take pictures and discourage the behavior when they’re aware of it, like with a friend or family member.”
For incidents happening in real time, Miller said, calling 911 is appropriate. Pictures are also good.
“If people want to photograph people doing this, obviously I don’t recommend a confrontation, but I think a photograph is an appropriate response,” Miller said. “We’ll accept those photographs and investigate.”
Visit bit.ly/3FmCk25 for more coverage from this meeting. To submit photos of violations, email admin@salempd.net or dmtucker@salempd.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.