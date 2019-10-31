WINDHAM — A Lawrence man was arrested in New Hampshire early Thursday after a car chase from Windham to Concord and a lengthy search on foot aided by K-9s, police said.
The driver, Jessy O. Rodriguez Ruiz, 38, caught the eye of a New Hampshire state police trooper at 12:30 a.m., when his 1998 Honda Accord veered off the road and hit a guardrail along the right side of Interstate 93 in Windham, according to a statement from police.
After the crash, police said Rodriguez Ruiz continued to drive despite the trooper attempting to stop him with flashing lights and sirens.
The trooper said Rodriguez Ruiz was driving nearly 100 mph at points.
Police said he made it to Concord, an estimated 35 miles from Windham, before briefly exiting the highway at Exit 13. At that point, police said Rodriguez Ruiz drove over a curbed island within an intersection and then re-entered the highway in the wrong direction.
Several troopers involved in the chase lost sight of Rodriguez Ruiz's black car, they said. But a short time later, it was seen again still traveling on Instate 93 in the wrong direction in Concord.
Police said he then reversed direction before driving off the road in the area of Exit 16.
He took off on foot, police said, and ended up in the woods. Police relied on K-9s to track him to a dirt trail.
Rodriguez Ruiz was arrested and charged with reckless conduct, possession of controlled and narcotic drugs, transportation of drugs, aggravated driving while intoxicated, two counts of disobeying a police officer, criminal mischief, two counts of conduct after an accident and operating while suspended for DWI, according to police.
He is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges in Merrimack County Superior Court on Nov. 14.
Police said Rodriguez Ruiz also had two warrants for his arrest out of the Salem District Court. They did not specify what the warrants regarded.
Drivers who saw this incident are urged to contact Trooper Eric Torrens at Eric.Torrens@dos.nh.gov or 603-223-3622.