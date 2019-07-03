METHUEN — Police need help identifying two suspects shown on video surveillance stealing cash, lottery tickets and cigarettes from a locked convenience store about 3 a.m. on Friday.
According to police Chief Joseph Solomon, two men wore hats and covered their faces as they used a crowbar to break into the Mobil Gas Station at 214 Haverhill Street. He believes the duo is also responsible for similar break-ins in Lawrence and Andover.
"I'm sure they've moving around," Solomon said. "If you look at the surveillance video that Lawrence has, they're wearing identical clothing."
Lawrence police have also linked the suspects to a break-in in Haverhill, they posted on their Facebook page.
Surveillance footage taken inside the Methuen convenience store shows the suspects trying to pry open the drawers of the cash registers before taking off with them intact. Before running out of the store, they also grab cartons of cigarettes and rolls of scratch-off lottery tickets.
The men will face breaking and entering charges, Solomon said. It is not a robbery case because no one was in the store at the time, he explained.
"All night deposits should be made in drop-safes or at a bank so there's no loose money," Solomon said.
Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 978-983-8698 or Detective Nick Conway at 978-983-8971.