LONDONDERRY — The New Hampshire State Police said they are aware of a video circulating on social media of an incident involving a Boston-based media crew that was reporting from outside of a Trump rally held Friday evening in Londonderry.
Both the State Police and Londonderry Police are looking into the matter, police said. The rally was held in an airport hanger at Pro Star Aviation in Londonderry.
In the video that was circulated on social media, a man approaches Alex DiPrato, a reporter with Channel 7 News in Boston, and begins to verbally assault DiPrato, threatening him and saying “do you guys know what happened to Rand Paul last night?” and “how would you like that to happen to you?”
The man was referring to an incident Thursday night following night four of the Republic National Convention where Paul was confronted by a group of protesters outside the White House.
“We’re Americans too ... our lives matter, don’t we, even though we’re white?” the man went on to say. “How do you sleep at night when you lie to people.”
He asks the reporter who he’s calling and tells him to call Joe Biden.
“Maybe you can wake him up from his nap and his pudding,” the man tells DiPrato. “Have you heard about the law of reciprocity? What comes around goes around.
“You (expletive) are going to pay ... someone’s going to bomb you ... it might even be tonight,” the man went on to say.
Police said we all play an important role in maintaining safe communities and that if you see something, say something.
Report suspicious activity to local law enforcement and report emergencies to 911, police said.