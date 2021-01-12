WINDHAM — A suspicious person reported outside Shaw’s Supermarket in Windham last week was ultimately arrested for DUI – for a third time – with more charges likely, police said.
Arrest records show that Eric Bean, 35, of Deering is charged with DUI; third offense. New Hampshire law requires anyone convicted of a third DUI to spend a minimum of six months in jail.
Windham police Capt. Mike Caron said Bean’s arrest resulted from a complaint at 2:43 p.m. Wednesday, when a man was spotted driving around the grocery store parking lot exposing himself.
Caron said an investigation is continuing on the indecent exposure aspect of the case, with more charges likely to follow.