DERRY — Two arrests have been made after a Manchester man said he was kidnapped at knifepoint and brought to Derry, where he was tied naked to a tree and assaulted Friday night.
Manchester police announced late Sunday that Ariel Dupuis, 29, of Manchester, and Ronald Betances, 37, with no set address, are both facing charges linked to the attack.
Dupuis is believed to have helped Betances in kidnapping the man at knifepoint and driving him around to various locations before arriving in Derry, where the victim was ordered to take his clothes off, according to police.
“He was then tied to a tree and assaulted,” a police statement read.
Police said the victim, who did not have life threatening injuries, was able to free himself and call police. He told officers that he knew the duo accused of assaulting him.
Betances was arrested Saturday and charged with kidnapping and robbery charges, in addition to violation of bail in connection with a previous case, police said.
Dupuis was charged Sunday with criminal liability to kidnapping and criminal liability to robbery. Police said she was freed on $2,500 personal recognizance bail and given a court date of July 30.
Police said the case remains under investigation.