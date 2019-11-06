LONDONDERRY — Police said they safely located a boy and his mother who were reported missing Tuesday.
Malinda Nicolosi and her son Anthony, 3, were reported missing Tuesday afternoon, according to a statement from police.
Police said they believed Anthony was in his mother's custody, in defiance of a court order granting full custody of the boy to his biological father.
Malinda Nicolosi, turned herself into the Medford police Wednesday morning, accompanied by Anthony, police said.
Police are coordinating Anthony's return to his father in New Hampshire.
Nicolosi was charged with one misdemeanor count of interference with custody and arraigned in Somerville District Court Wednesday.
Police said Nicolosi will be extradited to New Hampshire, where she will be arraigned in Rockingham Superior Court.