LONDONDERRY — Police said they safely located a boy and his mother who were reported missing Tuesday.
Anthony Nicolosi, 3, was reported missing Tuesday afternoon. He was believed to be in the custody of his biological mother, Malinda Nicolosi, in defiance of a court order granting full custody of the boy to his biological father, police said.
They were both safe, police said.
