Two New Hampshire brothers are accused of yelling racial slurs at a man outside of a 7-Eleven convenience store, pushing him through a plate-glass window and continuing to beat him, according to officials.
A joint statement from Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Dracut police Chief Peter Bartlett announced Wednesday that Jeremy Stephenson, 36, of Plaistow and James Stephenson, 39, of Salem, New Hampshire, were indicted recently for a list of crimes committed in the Dracut 7-Eleven parking lot Sept. 27.
The statement says the victim, a 22-year-old Dracut man, was walking out of the convenience store and across a parking spot as the brothers were pulling in.
Jeremy Stephenson got out of the car and verbally accosted the victim before things turned physical, according to the statement.
Both brothers punched the victim as he moved down the sidewalk in the direction of the convenience store, the statement says.
Witnesses told investigators that the brothers were yelling racial slurs.
Investigators said James Stephenson pushed the victim through the plate-glass window, shattering it. And the assault didn’t stop there, they said.
According to investigators, the victim continued to be attacked by the brothers after going through the window.
The victim grabbed a shard of broken glass and stabbed Jeremy Stephenson in self-defense, causing him to run away, investigators said.
James Stephenson became enraged, according to investigators, and continued the attack by tackling the victim, hitting him again, calling him racial slurs and making threats.
Investigators said James Stephenson yelled at one point, “You should go back to Africa."
When called before a grand jury, Jeremy Stephenson perjured himself regarding three separate facts in the case, the statement said.
He has been charged with violation of constitutional rights with bodily injury, assault and battery to intimidate with bodily injury, and three counts of perjury, according to the statement.
His brother has been charged with violation of constitutional rights with bodily injury, assault and battery to intimidate with bodily injury, and wanton destruction of property.
Both were released on personal recognizance bail with the condition that they stay away from and have no contact with the victim and witnesses, the DA said.
The next scheduled court date is Dec. 19 in Lowell Superior Court.