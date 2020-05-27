SALEM, N.H. — A Boston woman was met by police outside of Home Depot on Sunday evening when she tried to take off with $3,000 worth of stolen Milwaukee power tools, according to Deputy Police Chief Joel Dolan.
Dolan said the hardware store’s loss prevention personnel called Salem police at 4:54 p.m., after they saw the woman hiding items in a bag while walking around the store. A Salem officer responded and was waiting in the parking lot when the woman walked out, Dolan said.
She was eventually identified by police as Tammy Lee Kendrick, 44, of Boston.
“After speaking with the officer she provided a false identification,” Dolan said.
Kendrick was arrested and taken to the Salem Police Department, where officers said she had a small amount of suspected cocaine with her.
Because of the value of stolen goods, the theft charge Kendrick faces is a felony.
Dolan said she was held in Rockingham County Jail without bail before being arraigned Tuesday. She faces the following charges: Theft over $1,500; prohibitions re: driver’s license; arrest on an outside warrant; false report to law enforcement; and possession of a controlled drug.
Salem police and security workers anticipated an increase in thefts and burglaries as society began to re-open recently during the coronavirus pandemic.
A Salem police log that lists calls received between Friday and Monday includes three calls for shoplifting and another for theft.
During a four-day span starting May 14, police records show five calls for shoplifting and two for burglaries.