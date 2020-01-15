PELHAM — A man who broke into a home on Kennedy Drive Wednesday afternoon was foiled by a neighbor who captured him at gunpoint, police said.
The homeowner reported the incident to police at 4:27 p.m. She said that when she arrived at her home, a Chevrolet Avalanche that was not familiar to her was parked in the driveway with the engine running.
Her neighbor checked on her home while she stayed at his residence, according to a Pelham Police Department press release. When the neighbor encountered a man in her house, he showed his firearm to the intruder, police said.
The neighbor and the intruder remained in the driveway until officers arrived, police said. Officers saw a man holding a firearm in the direction of another man who was leaning against a vehicle with its engine running.
The man with the firearm immediately announced that he had a gun and secured it under the officers' direction. The officers then approached the man who was leaning against the vehicle and determined he matched the description provided by the caller, according to the press release.
Police said further investigation revealed that Andrew Billcliff, 31, of Plaistow, had just committed a burglary at the caller's residence. Billcliff was arrested and transported to the Pelham police station for booking.
The truck Billcliff was driving was towed from the scene pending the issuance of a search warrant.
He is charged with burglary and breach of bail. As of late Wednesday night, he was still being held at the police station while waiting for bail to be posted.