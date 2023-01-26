PLAISTOW, N.H. — Police arrested a New Hampshire man after he caused a multi-vehicle crash and fled the scene running naked through a nearby neighborhood on Wednesday morning, authorities announced.
Plaistow Police responded to a three-car crash in the vicinity of Plaistow Road and Main Street at 8:53 a.m., the department said in a press release on Facebook.
Officers saw multiple vehicles with heavy damage when they arrived on scene, they said.
Witnesses told officers the driver of a black Jeep Compass caused the crash. Witnesses also informed police that the driver fled on foot down Main Street.
The man was located within minutes and found to be running naked — and coated in his own blood — behind Main Street homes, police said.
The driver was identified as Timothy O’Rourke of Danville, according to the release.
O’Rouke is charged with DWI, resisting arrest, indecent exposure, two counts of simple assault and two counts of conduct after an accident, Plaistow Police said.
He will be arraigned at Salem District Court on Feb. 6.
No serious injuries were reported.
