HAVERHILL — Haverhill Police and the Incident Command Vehicle responded to 337-339 River St. shortly after noon on Tuesday for a report of a death.
Police Deputy Chief Stephen Doherty said there was an active crime scene but would not provide any details as to what is being investigated. He said he discussed the situation with the Essex District Attorney's Office.
Carrie Kimball, spokesperson for Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett, said Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the DA's office also responded to the scene.
"We respond to unattended and unexpected deaths," she said, noting she was waiting to be updated on the situation by detectives.
Officers worked alongside a triple decker currently under renovation and in an adjacent parking lot, but would not comment on the nature of their investigation.
