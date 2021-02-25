Police: Pelham man arrested for child sex assault

PELHAM – A 50-year-old Pelham man is accused of sexually assaulting a child in town between 2011 and 2014, police announced Thursday night.
Chad Nale was arrested on a warrant charging him with four counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault to a child under the age of 13 and a separate count of aggravated felonious sexual assault: pattern, according to a release from the Pelham Police Department.
Pelham detectives said they found Nale at a hotel in Salem, New Hampshire, where they followed him as he drove into Pelham.
Nale stopped for officers when signaled and was arrested without incident at 4:05 p.m., according to police. He waived his right to a bail commissioner and is scheduled to appear Friday in Hillsborough County Superior Court for arraignment.