WINDHAM — Police have told the public to avoid Wall Street, just off Route 111, as they respond to a call for a possibly armed person in the area.
A dispatch operator said at 11 a.m. that the scene was active and few details were available.
People in the area were told to shelter in place, the operator said. Wall Street addresses include a CVS pharmacy, a health food restaurant, vacant office space and a Santander Bank.
This story is developing. It will be updated as more information becomes available.