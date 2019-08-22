NEWTON, N.H. — A Sandown man was struck by his own unoccupied pontoon boat on Country Pond in Newton early Thursday morning, according to state police.
The New Hampshire State Police-Marine Patrol said it received a report of screams for help and the sound of a boat traveling in circles on Country Pond in Newton around 2:33 a.m.
Police said they found 29-year-old Steven LaCroix in in 2-3 feet of water suffering from injuries received after being struck by his own pontoon boat.
Police said they believe Lacroix was alone on the boat and fell overboard while working on its outboard motor.
Lacroix was transported to Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport, where he was treated for injuries caused by propeller and pontoon strikes to his body, police said.
Lacroix’s boat, a 1981 Rivera Pontoon, was brought to shore after the engine stopped running, police said.
In addition to Marine Patrol’s Boating Accident Investigation/Reconstruction Team, other responding agencies included New Hampshire State Police Troop A, Marine Patrol, as well as Newton and Kingston police and firefighters.
The cause and circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation, according to police.
Anyone who has information about the incident or who may have witnessed it is asked to contact Sgt. Seth Alie by calling 603-293-2117 or by email at seth.alie@dos.nh.gov.