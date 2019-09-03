Police search for car stolen from murder site

DERRY — The search is on for a car stolen from a Derry home that has been at the center of multiple police investigations in recent weeks, according to police.
A white Mercury Montenegro was last seen at the home located at 151 Bypass 28 on Aug. 21, 11 days after a man is accused of killing his 74-year-old wife there and five days before a fire destroyed the residence.
“The house burned and it (the car) should have been there, but it wasn’t,” Capt. Vernon Thomas said.
That prompted the investigation into the missing car.
Police were first called to the home at midnight Aug. 10, where they found Ellen Munstis dead of a gunshot wound. Her husband, Roderick Munstis, 79, was arrested for the murder.
Roderick Munstis called 911 for help after the shooting. Court documents say he is being held without bail in protective custody at Rockingham County Jail in Brentwood.
The affidavit and arrest warrant for the murder charges have been sealed, meaning they cannot be viewed by the public or members of the press.
Around 2 a.m. on Aug. 26, police and firefighters were called to the home again for a reported explosion sound and subsequent fire, according to fire department officials.
The home was fully engulfed in flames as firefighters arrived. The house is considered a total loss, according to the department.
When firefighters arrived at the home the 2005 Mercury Montenegro was not at the site, and police were able to determine the car was last seen on Aug. 21, Thomas said.
With one of the homeowners deceased and the other in custody after being arrested for the murder Aug. 11, the car registered to them is being considered stolen, Thomas said.
Neither the car theft nor the fire are believed to be associated with the homicide, he added.
Police are asking for help locating a suspect and the vehicle with the New Hampshire license plate 4617439.
The fire is being investigated by Derry Police and the New Hampshire Fire Marshal's Office.
Call the Derry Police at (603) 432-6111 or the New Hampshire arson hotline at (800) 400-3526.