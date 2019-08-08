LONDONDERRY — The body of an unidentified woman who had been described as "despondent" was found in the Kendall Pond Conservation Area at around 6 p.m. Thursday, police said.
Officers located the body after searching the conservation area for several hours. The 30-year-old woman was reported to have a firearm, police said.
They are not saying how she died until an autopsy has been performed.
Police closed Kendall Pond Road between Grove Street and South Road and advised the public to avoid the conservation area.
At least one person called The Eagle-Tribune and asked why there was such a large law enforcement presence in the area.
Eight Londonderry officers were joined by 40 officers from the Southern New Hampshire Special Operations Unit in the search.