ANDOVER — Andover and state police are searching for an 82-year-old man who has dementia and left his house Wednesday morning.
Nicholas Morano, 82, left his home on Redgate Drive in Andover around 9 a.m., said police spokesperson Lt. Eddie Guy.
"We ask people to check their properties to make sure that he didn’t happen to sit down and rest," Guy said.
Morano is a white male, 5-foot-6-inches tall with a slim build.
He was possibly wearing blue jeans, a black leather coat and an Andover Veteran’s baseball cap, Guy said
He was reported missing by a family member.
He lives on Redgate Drive and was possibly seen walking on Tewksbury Street in Andover around noon.
If located contact the Andover Police Dept. at 978-475-0411.
