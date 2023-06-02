LONDONDERRY — Local and state police are searching for a local man suffering from dementia who's been missing since Thursday.
New Hampshire State Police issued a statement on Friday, reporting that Michael Fairbrother, 66, was reported missing to Tyngsborough Police Department on Thursday and later seen at the Nashua Costco around 3:30 p.m.
Around 1:30 a.m. on June 2, his 2017 Black Ford Escape was located at 143 Mammoth Road in Londonderry. Police reported on Facebook that the car was found abandoned at the residential area.
Fairbrother was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt with an American flag emblem, jeans and a tan New England Patriots hat. He has grey hair and blue eyes. He is 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighs 155 pounds.
Londonderry Police have asked residents in a Facebook post to avoid the area of Mammoth Road and Valley Street, if possible, while the search is under way. They are also asking residents to check doorbell cameras.
Anyone who might have seen or encountered Fairbrother should contact Londonderry Police at 603-432-1118.
