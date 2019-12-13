PELHAM — A 60-year-old man suffered minor injuries when he was struck by a car at a BP station late Thursday afternoon, police said.
The unidentified man was walking out of the station at 32 Bridge Street when the car hit him, according to police Sgt. Brian Barbato. The victim declined medical attention, he said.
The driver stopped to check on the victim but did not provide the required information to the victim nor did he notify the police, Barbato said.
The vehicle involved appears to be a newer model black GMC Sierra 2500 Denali with Massachusetts plates, he added.
Anyone with information about the accident is asked to call Cpl. Ryan Donovan at 603-635-2411.