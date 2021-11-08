SALEM, N.H. — Police are investigating after an argument over parking at the Salem Flea Market escalated to a gunshot Sunday afternoon.
Police said in a statement that a man fired a single round into the ground and took off in a Toyota RAV4 before officers arrived.
No one was injured, according to police.
Witnesses told officers that before the shot went off, the argument over parking turned physical.
The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Mike Geha at 603-893-1911.