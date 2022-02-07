NORTH ANDOVER — Four 9mm shell casings were found on the grounds of Royal Crest Estates following a report of shots fired last Tuesday night, said Detective Lt. Eric Foulds of the North Andover Police Department.
"There were no victims identified at the scene, and none have come forward," Foulds said. "We are currently working to identify a suspect."
The incident prompted a message to the Merrimack College community on Wednesday from Executive Vice President Jeffrey Doggett and Vice President of Student Affairs and Dean of Students Allison Gill.
"Royal Crest is part of our broader community, and many students live there," their message said. "For these reasons, we are alarmed and concerned about such an incident and have been in communication with North Andover Police, town leadership and Royal Crest management. Effective immediately, there will be an increased presence of law enforcement at Royal Crest. Merrimack College will have additional police officers at Royal Crest as well."
Hundreds of students from Merrimack College live across Route 114 at Royal Crest, where the college currently leases 150 two- or three-bedroom units, and where a number of students rent apartments on their own.
The message from Doggett and Gill encourages any student who has information about the shots, or who sees suspicious activity, to call the Merrimack or North Andover police departments.
"Incidents such as these are serious and greatly concerning to us all," the message said. "We are being aggressive in our efforts to increase a level of safety, and are eager to help North Andover Police in any way we can in their investigation."