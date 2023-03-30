HAMPSTEAD — Police made one arrest and continue to look for another man involved in a burglary at Circle K gas station on Stage Road on March 13, Hampstead Deputy Police Chief Bob Kelley said in a press release.
Police say the two men are also linked to crimes in Pelham and Salem, New Hampshire.
Hampstead police arrested Christopher Gaffney, of Haverhill, in connection with the burglary and are searching for Gianfranco Gonzalez, also of Haverhill.
Police responded to the gas station after an alarm went off after 3 a.m. on Monday, March 13.
An officer saw two people loading stolen goods into a car parked beside the store. Both individuals then ran away.
Hampstead police received assistance from Atkinson, Plaistow, Sandown, Danville and Kingston police departments in the search.
Hampstead's K-9 unit attempted to track the suspects, but could not locate them past Route 111.
The Hampstead Police Department Detective Division spent the last weeks investigating the burglary.
Authorities also believe the same two men led Pelham Police on a pursuit around 2 a.m., an hour before the Hampstead burglary, then stole a car in Salem a few hours later.
Gaffney, 18, was charged on March 23 with burglary, resisting arrest, possession of burglary tools and theft by unauthorized taking. He was released on bail.
Gaffney will be arraigned in Rockingham Superior Court on April 27 at 12:30 p.m.
Police are still searching for Gonzalez. Kelley said he has ties to Haverhill; Salem, Massachusetts; and New York.
Gonzalez's arrest warrant includes charges for burglary, resisting arrest, criminal mischief and theft by unauthorized taking.
Anyone with information on Gonzalez's location is asked to contact police Detective Scott Randell at the Hampstead Police Department at 603-329-5700.
