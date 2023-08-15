WOLFEBORO — Police in Wolfeboro are investigating a hit-and-run boating crash on Lake Winnipesaukee involving a boat registered in Windham.
The crash happened on Saturday, at approximately 11 p.m., police said. A 50-foot blue SeaRay boat was abandoned on rocks in Winter Harbor after crashing into a docked boat.
The operator of the SeaRay reportedly left the scene by catching a ride on another boat, a blue Well Craft, registered out of Pelham.
Several passengers were also taken from the scene, heading towards Tuftonboro. The Well Craft was later found docked at a house in Tuftonboro on Sunday morning, Marine Patrol said.
Police report that the docked boat was unoccupied at the time of the crash and there were no injuries reported at the scene.
New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol and Wolfeboro Police Department are currently investigating.
Anyone who saw the crash or has more information is asked to contact Sgt. Nicholas Haroutunian at 603-227-2112, email at Nicholas.M.Haroutunian@dos.nh.gov or call State Police dispatch at 603-846-3333.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.