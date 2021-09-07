KINGSTON — State police are investigating after a 60-year-old woman was found unresponsive in Great Pond in Kingston over the weekend and later died.
According to a statement, marine patrol was told that the woman had been kayaking with a life jacket on before she was discovered Sunday at noon.
Good Samaritans are being praised for getting her to shore and performing CPR.
State police have identified the woman as Mary Poirier, of Plaistow.
Poirier was brought to Exeter Hospital, where she died Monday, according to investigators.
Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact Sgt. Stephen O’Connor at 603-227-2114 or stephen.j.oconnor@dos.nh.gov.