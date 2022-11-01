NORTH ANDOVER — Police in North Andover are seeking help identifying a man who they said was "involved in several incidents at Royal Crest Estates during the early morning hours of Oct. 31."
Officers are asking anyone with information about the person in the accompanying photo to contact NAPD Detectives at 978-683-6500.
Representatives from Merrimack College said in a release the man "has been attempting to enter units" rented by their students, "and in some cases has gained entrance into units while residents are asleep."
Officials at Merrimack College are investigating the matter along with Royal Crest Estates and the North Andover Police, and there will be an increased presence of law enforcement at Royal Crest.
About 1,600 people live at Royal Crest, and half of them are students at Merrimack College.
The college is asking anyone who sees anything suspicious to call the North Andover Police at 911 or the Merrimack College Police Department at 978-837-5911. They also request that anyone who may have witnessed or learned about similar attempts at unauthorized entry to contact police.
Merrimack College is advising everyone at Royal Crest to lock their doors.
"We are aware the individual has tried locked doors and moved on," they said. "If you reside in a first-floor unit, be sure to also lock windows and sliders."
