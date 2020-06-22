HAVERHILL — Police say a shooting on West Lowell Avenue resulted in damage to several homes, but no one was hurt.
The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Friday, according to Capt. Stephen Doherty, spokesman for the Police Department.
He said police have identified those involved in the incident and that more information will eventually be released.
West Lowell Avenue is a rural section of the city, just north of the Merrimack River and in the western end of Haverhill near the Methuen line.
