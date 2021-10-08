SALEM, N.H. — A Haverhill teen driving a dump truck that tipped onto its side Friday afternoon was likely speeding, according to New Hampshire State Police.
Investigators say John McClellan, 19, was behind the wheel of a 2018 International 7400 dump truck — owned by Mayer Tree Service — when he lost control on the Interstate 93 onramp at Exit 1, near the Mall at Rockingham Park.
Traffic in both directions was stopped for more than an hour while emergency personnel worked at the scene.
State police say McClellan was uninjured.
All aspects of the crash remain under investigation, and state police are asking witnesses to contact Trooper Malachi Hicks at malachi.m.hicks@dos.nh.gov or 603-223-8836.