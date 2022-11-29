LAWRENCE — Surrounded by local and state police detectives, Steven Amparo was on the cusp of being arrested on gun and drug charges.
But he also wanted police to know he was in possession of something delectable: pizza — frozen beach pizza to be specific.
As his blue Nissan Altima was being towed away, per order of police, Amparo told the detectives they should bring the frozen beach pizza to the police station "so it did not go to waste," according to a report.
Amparo, of 8 Washington St., Methuen, was arrested and charged on a lengthy list of offenses, including illegally carrying a loaded firearm and trafficking narcotics, according to police.
Late Monday morning detectives said they saw Amparo driving the Nissan on Andover Street, where he conducted a "hand to hand" drug exchange with a man on foot in the area.
After the exchange, which lasted less than a minute, police followed Amparo. Activating lights and sirens, they tried to pull him over on Andover Street. But he sped away, and the Nissan was found in an embankment off the side of the road on Industrial Way, police said.
Detectives then said Amparo tried to get away by running through heavy brush. At gunpoint, he was loudly ordered to stop and then lay on the ground where he was handcuffed, according to the report.
A black Ruger handgun was found in the brush near Amparo, police said.
Also, in a green fanny pack police said Amparo had in his possession, were doses of crack cocaine and fentanyl, according to the report.
Detectives seized a total of 42 grams of suspected crack cocaine and 7 grams of fentanyl. Amparo was also carrying five cell phones, police said.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.