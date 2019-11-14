LAWRENCE -- Two boys, both age 16, were captured early Thursday afternoon after they fired shots near the South Lawrence East School, police said.
The teens were shooting guns about a block away from the school, which caused itl to go into lockdown, police Chief Roy Vasque said.
No injuries were reported.
"They fired a few shots in the area," said Vasque, noting both teens are in custody and a handgun was confiscated.
"There is no threat," he said.
The teens face charges of illegal possession of a firearm and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a school, he said.
The school with elementary and middle school classes is located at 165 Crawford St., which is a short distance away from Lawrence High School.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.